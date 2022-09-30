Sunny and dry this weekend

Key Takeaways

Sunshine Continues

Pleasant Temperatures

No Rain Through the Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More sunshine is expected as we move through the end of the week and weekend. The only change will be a slow moderation in temperatures. Overall, the cool, dry, and sunny forecast will be sticking around.

High pressure will continue to dominate bringing mostly sunny skies for today with temperatures just a little bit warmer. Highs today will be in the middle and upper 60s. Mostly clear skies are anticipated tonight with lows into the lower 40s. Some fog will develop overnight as well.

The weekend looks beautiful with Saturday expected to be the warmest. Highs Saturday will reach the upper 60s. A weak boundary will slide through on Sunday and drop highs back into the lower to middle 60s into early next week. Outside of a few more clouds, it won’t bring any rainfall.

Our next chance of rain holds off until the middle of next week as a weathermaker moves in starting Tuesday night and lasting through Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.