Supporting the mental health community with NAMIWalks

NAMI Dane County Executive Director Jeanne McLellan explains how the community can help raise awareness and support people with mental illness.
By Leigh Mills
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One in every five adults in America experiences a mental illness — many of them right here in our community.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization, has its founding chapter in Dane County.

NAMI Dane County’s new executive director, Jeanne McLellan, hopes to use her leadership role to expand on the advocacy the organization is already working on, by forming bonds with other organizations in the community. McLellan said this will expand the reach of their support and services offered.

One way people in the community can help is through NAMIWalks, which will be in its 17th year in 2022.

NAMIWalks will take place at Olin-Turville Park on Saturday, October 8, with games and entertainment from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the 5K walk from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

As of Friday, more than $173,000 has been raised, with a goal of $245,000.

NBC15 is a proud sponsor of NAMIWalks, and NBC15′s Leigh Mills will be at the event as honorary chair for the tenth year.

To learn more about the event and how to get involved, check out the NAMIWalks Dane County website.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jeffery Copeland
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
Rare green puppy born in Alabama
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
Gas prices in Madison, Wisconsin, jumped more than 40 cents in the past week, according to new...
Madison gas prices soar
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Two dead after vehicle is rear ended, pushed into roadway in Dane Co., sheriff’s office reports

Latest News

Friends and family of Cottage Grove Fire Department firefighter Nathan Walker are mourning the...
Cottage Grove community mourning loss of fallen firefighter
Cottage Grove community mourning loss of fallen firefighter
With opioid overdose deaths on the rise, one prevention specialist at Vivent Health explains...
National Recovery Month: How Narcan can save lives
Wisconsin's Jade Demps (15) prepares to serve the ball during the championship match of the...
No. 8 Badgers prepare to host No. 12 Penn State