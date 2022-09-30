Supporting the mental health community with NAMIWalks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One in every five adults in America experiences a mental illness — many of them right here in our community.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization, has its founding chapter in Dane County.

NAMI Dane County’s new executive director, Jeanne McLellan, hopes to use her leadership role to expand on the advocacy the organization is already working on, by forming bonds with other organizations in the community. McLellan said this will expand the reach of their support and services offered.

One way people in the community can help is through NAMIWalks, which will be in its 17th year in 2022.

NAMIWalks will take place at Olin-Turville Park on Saturday, October 8, with games and entertainment from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the 5K walk from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

As of Friday, more than $173,000 has been raised, with a goal of $245,000.

NBC15 is a proud sponsor of NAMIWalks, and NBC15′s Leigh Mills will be at the event as honorary chair for the tenth year.

To learn more about the event and how to get involved, check out the NAMIWalks Dane County website.

