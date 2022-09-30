Vehicle fire shuts down right lane of I-94 eastbound at Hwy 73 in Dane Co.
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A vehicle fire on I-94 eastbound in Dane County shut down a portion of the roadway Friday afternoon.
An alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the incident happened just after 2:20 p.m. at the highway’s off ramp to WIS 73.
Dane County Dispatch confirmed that the Marshall Fire Department was responding to the scene.
WisDOT reported that the Interstate was open again around 3:30 p.m.
