Vehicle fire shuts down right lane of I-94 eastbound at Hwy 73 in Dane Co.

Vehicle fire on I-94 at WIS 73.
Vehicle fire on I-94 at WIS 73.(WisDOT)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A vehicle fire on I-94 eastbound in Dane County shut down a portion of the roadway Friday afternoon.

An alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the incident happened just after 2:20 p.m. at the highway’s off ramp to WIS 73.

Dane County Dispatch confirmed that the Marshall Fire Department was responding to the scene.

WisDOT reported that the Interstate was open again around 3:30 p.m.

