Wrong turn blamed for rollover wreck in Madison

By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A rollover crash on Madison’s west side during Friday morning rush hour is being blamed on a driver who turned onto the wrong street and tried to turn around.

According to the Madison Police Department, the driver was on Tokay Blvd. shortly before 8:30 a.m. and began turning onto S. Midvale Blvd. Belatedly, the driver realized that it was not the right street and attempted a U-turn that crossed every lane.

As the vehicle was turning around it smashed into another vehicle, causing major damage and sending the other vehicle rolling over completely, MPD reported.

The police report did not indicate if anyone was injured in the crash, which shut down Midvale Blvd. for 45 minutes.

