4 year old dies after being struck by vehicle in Beloit

By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A 4-year-old child died Saturday after being struck by a vehicle, the City of Beloit Police Department said.

Police received a call at 9:42 a.m. Saturday reporting that a child was struck by a vehicle outside of a sports complex in the 3300 block of Prairie Avenue in Beloit.

The City of Beloit Police Department and Fire Department responded to the scene. The 4 year old was transported to a nearby hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Officials confirmed that neither alcohol nor speed are factors in the incident.

The driver is cooperating with police. The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests or citations have been made, officials said.

