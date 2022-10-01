Affordable healthcare clinic opens Monday in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - HealthNet of Rock County opens its new dental, medical and mental health services building for individuals on Badgercare, medicare or uninsured on Monday.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, nearly 38,000 people living in Rock County qualify for Badgercare.

HealthNet CEO Ian Hedges said the new facility is meant reduce the stress and cost of healthcare exclusively for lower income individuals.

“We have almost one fourth of our county either un-insured or on Badgercare [which] means that we know that there are individuals who don’t necessarily have expendable income who might need this service,” Hedges said.

Trained therapists will work with community members to improve their mental health through group therapy. Rooms inside the new building feature artificial skylights for a calming environment.

Cori Tucker runs the dental clinic. She hopes to help more patients because the new building comes with seven chairs (their old facility had three) and two dentists instead of one.

“All humans, from my perspective, should be able to receive medical, dental and mental health but for me that’s just a human right that everyone deserves the best care possible,” Tucker said. “There’s literally such a need in Rock County especially. There are hardly any dental providers that take Medicaid insurance and we service the uninsured individuals so we’re able to give them services no matter if they have the ability to pay or not.”

Hedges said the new building will help healthcare workers see up to 18,000 patients per year.

Rock County residents who qualify should call 608-756-4638 to book an appointment or visit HealthNet of Rock County’s website.

