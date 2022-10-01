Dane County Farmers’ Market to celebrate 50th Anniversary

Today marks the 50th anniversary of the Dane County Farmers’ Market (DCFM).
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today marks the 50th anniversary of the Dane County Farmers’ Market (DCFM).

“We wouldn’t be here without our committed farmers, founding organizations and supportive customers,” DCFM said in a Facebook post. “We are so grateful for everyone in the DCFM community!”

The DCFM is celebrating the anniversary by hosting on a picnic on October 1st.

The picnic will begin at 12 p.m. between King Street and East Washington Avenue. Music and dance troupes will perform at 1 p.m. At 2:30 p.m., a short program will recognize DCFM’s founders.

