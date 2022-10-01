Finally, a dry weekend!

Key Takeaways

Sunny & dry weekend

Seasonable temperatures through midweek

Big cool down late week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some locations are starting off the weekend with a bit of fog, especially dense in more rural areas. If you’re headed out on the roadways early this morning keep in mind that visibility could drop quickly, depending on where you are.

Fog and clouds will clear by late morning and we have a beautiful, fall-like weekend ahead! Skies will remain clear both today and tomorrow, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. This will be a great weekend to get any fall yardwork done or enjoy any seasonal festivities.

Our weather will remain quiet through most of the upcoming week, temperatures staying steady in the mid and upper 60s. However, a very strong cold front will sweep in from the north later in the week, a surge of cold air following closely behind

it. This will drop our highs from near 70 on Wednesday, to the mid-50s on Thursday. Things look to get even cooler by Friday!

