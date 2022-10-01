Kaden’s Wish Tailgate at Union South benefitting Make-A-Wish Wisconsin

Kaden's Wish Tailgate underway at Union South Saturday morning.
Kaden's Wish Tailgate underway at Union South Saturday morning.(wmtv)
By Phoebe Murray and Abriela Thiel
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Union South was a sea of red Saturday morning in support of the Badgers and Kaden’s Wish Tailgate, benefiting Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.

Make-A-Wish granted Kaden Stark’s wish to go to Disney World in 2011.

The wish was so impactful for Kaden and his family, that they wanted to give back and help other kids with life-threatening conditions get their one true wish. Kaden set a goal to help grant 100 wishes for other kids.

“We know the impact of a wish and how it can really affect families and actually improve the lives of kids with critical illnesses,” Kaden’s father Steve Stark said. “It was an amazing wish for us, really got us out of the house, and made us realize that we could do more even more with a child with severe special needs and it really changed out lives.”

While Kaden unfortunately passed away in 2019, he has helped grant over 60 wishes at that time. Since then, his family has continued to carry on Kaden’s dream of granting wishes.

“We were at an event and Kaden got so excited about the idea of granting other wishes that we decided we should do fundraising for Make-A-Wish. And it kind of grew into us granting a few wishes to now we’re up to 140 wishes. So its been awesome its something Kaden was extremely passionate about and it’s a way for us to carry on his legacy,” Stark said.

Fans and Make-A-Wish supporters enjoyed food, drinks, a silent auction as well as live music before the 11 a.m. kickoff.

If you would like to hear more about Kaden’s story or become a Kaden’s Wish Tailgate sponsor, visit kadenswish.org/tailgate.

The Stark family has a new goal in honor of Kaden to help grant 1,000 wishes.

