Madison tattoo artist raises funds for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison tattoo artist is donating funds during Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October.

Jesse Siewert, a tattoo artist at East Side Ink, is offering cancer ribbon tattoos for $50. All of Siewert’s proceeds will be donated to patient care and research.

Siewert says he is raising funds to give back to the Madison community and honor his mother who died of breast cancer.

“In the past, clients have gotten these tattoos to honor a loved one or celebrate being a cancer survivor,” Siewert said. “But no matter what the reason, providing these tattoos is always a moving experience, for the client and myself.”

Clients can choose one of Siewert’s designs and discuss sizing and placement options during a free consultation. Those not interested in a tattoo can still donate to East Side Ink to support breast cancer research and treatment.

