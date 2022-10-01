MPD: Roll-over crash kills one, another hospitalized

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department and Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a roll-over crash Friday night that resulted in one driver being killed and another hospitalized.

Around 8 p.m. Friday, officials responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of USH 12 EB and CTH AB.

According to MPD, the 42-year-old driver of one of the vehicles suffered fatal injuries, and the driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries. The second driver was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

Madison Police Traffic Specialists and WI State Patrol assisted with the incident.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.