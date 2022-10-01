MPD: Roll-over crash kills one, another hospitalized

Around 8 p.m. Friday, officials responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of USH...
Around 8 p.m. Friday, officials responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of USH 12 EB and CTH AB.(Source: MGN)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department and Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a roll-over crash Friday night that resulted in one driver being killed and another hospitalized.

Around 8 p.m. Friday, officials responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of USH 12 EB and CTH AB.

According to MPD, the 42-year-old driver of one of the vehicles suffered fatal injuries, and the driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries. The second driver was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

Madison Police Traffic Specialists and WI State Patrol assisted with the incident.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jeffery Copeland
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
Rare green puppy born in Alabama
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
Gas prices in Madison, Wisconsin, jumped more than 40 cents in the past week, according to new...
Madison gas prices soar
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Felix Zhang, a Penn High School student, scored every point possible on an AP Calculus AB exam.
High school student becomes first ever to earn maximum score on AP calculus exam

Latest News

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema watches before an NCAA college football game against...
Bielema has happy return as Illinois pounds Wisconsin 34-10
A four-year-old child died Saturday after being struck by a vehicle, the City of Beloit Police...
4 year old dies after being struck by vehicle in Beloit
A Madison tattoo artist is donating funds during Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October.
Madison tattoo artist raises funds for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is offering organizations grants to...
Wisconsin DHS offering grants for behavioral health workforce training