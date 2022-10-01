Party in Cottage Grove honors dyslexia awareness

By Abriela Thiel
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A party was held Saturday in Cottage Grove to honor dyslexia awareness.

The event, hosted by the President of the International Dyslexia Association Wisconsin Branch, featured live music and games.

There were also craft activities for children and a silent auction with prizes that were donated from local businesses.

“My big ‘why’ is the thirteen year old running around in there who helped me sell raffle tickets and peanuts. He has dyslexia and was diagnosed between second and third grade. He was reading at a kindergarten level despite a lot of parent involvement,” International Dyslexia Association Wisconsin Branch President Priscilla Gresens said.

Gresens said she hopes Saturday’s event sparks conversations about dyslexia and what people can do to help.

“It’s just that it’s so common but it’s not talked about, and I want to bring awareness to the issues so we can bring a solution to the table,” Gresens said.

State Lead for Decoding Dyslexia Wisconsin Katie Kasubaski said reading initiatives including early screenings would help students tackle reading early on and get them the support they need.

“It’s just nice to know that you aren’t alone in the community. There’s a lot of isolation and feeling of being alone when you have a dyslexia diagnosis, and we just want people in Wisconsin to know they are supported,” Kasubaski said.

