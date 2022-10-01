Suspect at large after punching and robbing a man

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect is still at large after knocking a man to the ground and stealing his wallet, according to the Madison Police Department.

A little after midnight on Sunday morning, the victim was walking in the 3400 block of Manchester Rd. near McKee road.

The man says another man punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground. The man stole the victim’s wallet after going through his pockets.

The victim walked home, called police and was treated at a local hospital for some facial injuries.

The Madison Police Department says they looked for the suspect in the area, but did not find him.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.