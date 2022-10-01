UWPD releases stats from Badger game, showing decrease in citations

By Abriela Thiel
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The University of Wisconsin Police Department released their statistics following the Wisconsin vs. Illinois game Saturday morning.

UWPD issued a total of 11 citations Saturday, showing a decrease in citations compared to previous weeks.

Nine total ejections were given without citation for intoxication, possession of alcohol and seating issues.

Six of the 11 total citations issued on Saturday were issued to UW students.

Eleven people were arrested and 20 people were ejected. Six UW students were arrested and 10 were ejected.

There were 17 paramedic calls, two ambulance conveyances, 24 first aid calls, one detox conveyance and one individual with a .20 BAC or higher.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

