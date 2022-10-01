Wisconsin man handed down 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking conviction

Jail prison generic
Jail prison generic(WILX)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on Friday after being convicted for sex trafficking, The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said.

Fifty-one-year-old Cory Hereford was tried back in February with codefendant and coconspirator Tanya Partee of Janesville when they were accused of using an adult and 16-year-old, both struggling with addiction, to participate in commercial sex. Officials alleged in some cases he withheld heroin to compel the victims to engage in prostitution.

“This defendant preyed on vulnerable young women, and he cruelly exploited their addictions for his own profit,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

Hereford was convicted of:

  • Sex trafficking
  • Maintaining a property for the purposes of distributing and using controlled substances
  • Having committed sex trafficking of a minor while being a person previously convicted of a crime that required registering as a sex offender.

The case was investigated by Janesville Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about human trafficking should report information to the National Human Trafficking Hotline toll-free at 1-888-373-7888, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information about human trafficking, please visit www.humantraffickinghotline.org.

