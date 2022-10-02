Acceptance, inclusivity encouraged during Wisconsin-South Central Down syndrome ‘Awareness Walk’

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hundreds gathered at Olin Park in Madison Sunday to show their support for people living with Down syndrome.

The annual ‘Awareness Walk’ is held in communities across the state, with the goal of promoting inclusion and acceptance of those with the disorder, according to Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin (DSAW).

The Dane County event kicked off with a car parade followed by a red-carpet showcase where attendees with Down syndrome and other disabilities were introduced to the community. Participants then began the walk, which organizers say is the main fundraising event for DSAW-South Central, and raises funds to support programs and services for families across Wisconsin.

Dawn Nuoffer is the President & CEO of DSAW and she says a major way the community can show their support is by becoming more inclusive in their hiring practices.

“Across Wisconsin probably nine out of the ten top hiring needs right now only require a high school education, and many individuals, employers aren’t really even considering yet how people with intellectual and developmental disabilities can thrive in their job,” Nuoffer said. “So, hire people with diverse abilities, right? Welcome them into your communities.”

Nuoffer said schools are another place where inclusivity can be improved.

“It’s one thing to be nice to our friends with disabilities, but it’s another thing to invite them to your birthday parties, invite them to come line up at homecoming pictures, to be part of your prom courts, right? Just think of all the ways that you can include people with developmental disabilities beyond even just being nice to them; it’s how can we make room; how can we be inclusive?”

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, over $37,000 has been raised in support of those living with Down syndrome.

