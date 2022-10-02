Chicago officer fatally shoots suspect following foot chase

Chicago police say an officer fatally shot a man early Sunday following a foot chase with a suspect who had reportedly pointed a gun at another person
(Generic Image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer fatally shot a man early Sunday following a foot chase with a suspect who had reportedly pointed a gun at another person, police said.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was shot by an officer in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood about 5:05 a.m. CDT, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown told reporters.

Chicago Fire Department officials said the man later died from his gunshot wounds at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

A 34-year-old officer was also taken to the hospital, where his condition was stabilized, fire officials said. He was not shot in the incident.

Before the shooting, two officers on parole were flagged down by a person who said someone had pointed a gun at them, Brown said.

After the officers found the man who allegedly pointed the gun, a foot chase ensued and the officers temporarily lost sight of him. When the man was found a second time, one officer opened fire, fatally striking him, Brown said.

Brown said he couldn’t say how many shots were fired or whether the man had pointed a weapon at the officers.

Police said a weapon and shell casings that didn’t match the officer’s weapon were recovered near the man following the shooting.

The officer involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative duties for a 30 days, a routine step following officer-involved shootings.

Most Read

Dr. Jeffery Copeland
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
Rare green puppy born in Alabama
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
Gas prices in Madison, Wisconsin, jumped more than 40 cents in the past week, according to new...
Madison gas prices soar
Felix Zhang, a Penn High School student, scored every point possible on an AP Calculus AB exam.
High school student becomes first ever to earn maximum score on AP calculus exam
9-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle in Janesville

Latest News

FILE - This Feb. 2021, file photo released by California Department of Fish and Wildlife, shows...
DNR: Wisconsin wolf population likely now 972 animals
FILE - Gaige Grosskreutz watches video of the shooting as he testifies about being shot in the...
Man who survived Rittenhouse shooting seeks name change
Milwaukee Brewers' Freddy Peralta reacts after giving up a grand slam to Miami Marlins' Avsail...
García hits grand slam in Marlins’ 4-2 win over Brewers
Effort to rescind revised sex education in WI district fails
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
Wisconsin Republicans file 2 open records lawsuits