City of Madison reminds residents of acceptable photo IDs ahead of election day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison reminds residents of acceptable photo IDs for voting in Wisconsin ahead of the General Election on November 8.

Here is a list of acceptable forms of photo IDs

Wisconsin driver license (expired after 11/03/2020)

WI DOT-issued photo ID card (expired after 11/03/2020)

U.S. passport (expired after 11/03/2020)

Military ID card (expired after 11/03/2020)

Certificate of naturalization issued within last 2 years

Unexpired Wisconsin driver license or state ID receipt

ID card issued by a Native-American Tribe, regardless of expiration

ID issued by a Wisconsin accredited university or college—must contain issuance date, student signature and expiration date within 2 years of issuance. If the ID is expired, proof of current enrollment is also required

Unexpired Veterans Affairs ID card

Residents who typically use their Wisconsin driver’s license or state ID, military ID card or U.S. passport should make sure the expiration date is 11/03/2020.

Voters with no acceptable ID on Election Day can vote provisionally. Provisional voters have until 4:00 p.m. on Friday, November 11, to get a copy of their acceptable photo ID to the Clerk’s Office.

The Dane County Voter ID Coalition assists voters who need help getting an ID by offering help with transportation to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and the DMV application process.

