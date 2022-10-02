Get ready for a wild week of temperatures

Strong cold front incoming
A big drop in temperatures from Wednesday to Thursday.
A big drop in temperatures from Wednesday to Thursday.
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Warm & sunny next few days
  • Powerful cold front moves in Wednesday night
  • Much cooler to end the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you couldn’t get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather over the weekend, don’t worry: it will continue into the start of the workweek! Monday will be very similar to today, with sunny skies, light winds, and highs in the mid and upper 60s.

Temperatures will grow warmer and warmer on Tuesday and Wednesday, with many of us seeing highs reach the low 70s. However, it won’t last long! A very strong cold front will sweep through the state Wednesday night, bringing a blast of cold air behind it.

That cold front could spark bring a few showers to the region Wednesday night into Thursday, but the main impact we’ll see is the big change in temperatures.

The high temperature you see on the 7-day for Thursday will likely be reached close to midnight as temperatures will be dropping through the day! We’ll probably spend most of Thursday in the low 50s, and we may even stay in the 40s on Friday! Overnight lows look to drop the to 30s once again so we’ll likely see some more frost to end the workweek.

