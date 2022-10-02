Hundreds in Madison walk to end Alzheimer’s

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 700 community members gathered at Vel Phillips Memorial High School Sunday to walk in support of ending Alzheimer’s.

‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for the disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. The fundraiser is held in more than 600 communities across the country.

The event is held annually in Dane County and Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter Dave Grams said this year’s walk is particularly special following the announcement of a potential treatment.

“People are feeling hopeful, right? With the recent announcement regarding a potential treatment that can slow the progression of the disease, so today really becomes a celebration and a way to remember and honor those who may have been lost in the disease,” Grams said.

Each participant held a colorful flower to represent their personal tie to the disease.

According to Grams, the blue flower is for those living with the disease, the purple flower represents someone who’s lost a loved one to disease, the orange flower is for those who are advocating on behalf of this cause, and the yellow flower is for those who are currently caring for someone living with the disease.

This year’s event has raised over $171,000. To donate, visit https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2022/WI-Wisconsin?pg=entry&fr_id=15978.

