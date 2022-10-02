MPD: Shots fired outside occupied restaurant, no one injured

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers responded to a report of several shots fired outside Naty’s Fast Food Saturday night.

Around 6 p.m., officers responded to the occupied restaurant in the 1600 block of Beld St. after receiving the shots fired reports.

Officers on scene did not locate any suspect in the area, but they did find several shell casings. They also discovered that one round had struck a window at the restaurant.

The restaurant was occupied at the time that the shots were fired, but no one was injured in the incident, MPD said.

According to MPD, there is currently no information to indicate that the building was specifically targeted.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Madison Police Department at 255-2345. If you want to remain anonymous, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.

Individuals who contact Crime Stoppers can receive up to $1,000 in cash rewards for tips that lead to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.