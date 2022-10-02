MPD: Shots fired outside occupied restaurant, no one injured

The restaurant was occupied at the time that the shots were fired, but no one was injured in...
The restaurant was occupied at the time that the shots were fired, but no one was injured in the incident, MPD said.(KCRG)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers responded to a report of several shots fired outside Naty’s Fast Food Saturday night.

Around 6 p.m., officers responded to the occupied restaurant in the 1600 block of Beld St. after receiving the shots fired reports.

Officers on scene did not locate any suspect in the area, but they did find several shell casings. They also discovered that one round had struck a window at the restaurant.

The restaurant was occupied at the time that the shots were fired, but no one was injured in the incident, MPD said.

According to MPD, there is currently no information to indicate that the building was specifically targeted.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Madison Police Department at 255-2345.  If you want to remain anonymous, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.

Individuals who contact Crime Stoppers can receive up to $1,000 in cash rewards for tips that lead to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jeffery Copeland
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
Rare green puppy born in Alabama
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
Gas prices in Madison, Wisconsin, jumped more than 40 cents in the past week, according to new...
Madison gas prices soar
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Felix Zhang, a Penn High School student, scored every point possible on an AP Calculus AB exam.
High school student becomes first ever to earn maximum score on AP calculus exam

Latest News

Pumpkins at Porath Pumpkin Patch in Bark River.
Warm temperatures bring the community out for an early start to fall activities
Rock County 911 Communications Center director Kathy Sukus is set to retire on Tuesday after 29...
Rock County’s original dispatcher retires
Rock County's original dispatcher retires
Rock County’s original dispatcher retires
Gresens said she hopes Saturday’s event sparks conversations about dyslexia and what people can...
Party in Cottage Grove honors dyslexia awareness