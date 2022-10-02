Packers trail Patriots 10-7 at halftime in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers trail the New England Patriots 10-7 at halftime at Lambeau Field.

Brian Hoyer got the start at quarterback for the Patriots after Mac Jones was ruled out with an ankle injury. Hoyer was 5/6 for 37 yards, was sacked once and Patriots would kick a 37-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead.

In the first quarter Hoyer went over to the Patriots medical tent and would later head to the locker room where he was evaluated for a head injury. Hoyer was later ruled out for the rest of the game.

Brian Hoyer is OUT for the game with a head injury — Leah Doherty (@LeahGraceD) October 2, 2022

Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe would takeover for the rest of the game. Patriots would punt on Zappe’s first drive, and the Packers would get their first points of the day on the next drive. Aaron Rodgers would connect with Christian Watson for 15-yards and his first NFL touchdown. Packers would take the lead 7-3.

The Packers also struggling with injuries as well. Safety Adrian Amos left the field and was evaluated for a concussion in the first quarter and was later ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Brian Hoyer is OUT for the game with a head injury — Leah Doherty (@LeahGraceD) October 2, 2022

Just before the half on 3rd & 9 Aaron Rodgers was picked off by Jack Jones who returned it for 40-yards and a Patriots touchdown to take the lead 10-7.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.