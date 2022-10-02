Report: Paul Chryst no longer the Wisconsin head coach
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to ESPN reporter Adam Rittenburg, Paul Chryst will no longer be the Wisconsin Badgers’ head coach.
The tweet from an unidentified source says Jim Leonhard will act as the team’s interim coach.
Reports say an announcement is coming shortly.
Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin also took to twitter to express her gratitude for Paul Chryst’s time as head coach at Wisconsin for seven years.
Star running back Braelon Allen also hopped in on the conversation, standing behind Chryst.
