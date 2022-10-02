Report: Paul Chryst no longer the Wisconsin head coach

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to ESPN reporter Adam Rittenburg, Paul Chryst will no longer be the Wisconsin Badgers’ head coach.

SOURCE: Paul Chryst is out as #Wisconsin coach. Jim Leonhard will be the team's interim coach. Announcement will be coming shortly. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) October 2, 2022

The tweet from an unidentified source says Jim Leonhard will act as the team’s interim coach.

Reports say an announcement is coming shortly.

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin also took to twitter to express her gratitude for Paul Chryst’s time as head coach at Wisconsin for seven years.

I want to express my appreciation to Paul Chryst for his 7+ years as head coach of the UW football team.



Paul always represented UW with the utmost professionalism and class. I wish him all the best in his future. — Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin (@uwchancellor) October 3, 2022

Star running back Braelon Allen also hopped in on the conversation, standing behind Chryst.

Anyone who wanted Coach Chryst gone isn’t a part of this team. — Braelon Allen (@BraelonAllen) October 3, 2022

