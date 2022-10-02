Rock County’s original dispatcher retires

Rock County 911 Communications Center director Kathy Sukus is set to retire on Tuesday after 29 years working in the public safety response field.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Sukus was the first dispatcher hired when the center opened in 1993. Throughout her career, she pushed for dispatchers to get respect in the emergency services field.

”I set goals goals and if I don’t accomplish exactly what I want I found another route to take and maybe something even better happens,” Sukus said. ”When we opened we did not have any policies or procedures. We were one of the first in the state to consolidate totally.”

Sukus’ work does not go unnoticed, shift supervisor Kathy Churchill said, as Sukus leads by example.

”[She] is a trailblazer for a female to be a director in a large 911 center that’s not connected to law enforcement or fire,” Churchill said. “We’re independent on our own.”

Churchill recalled her first time responding to a robbery and said Sukus made the scary situation feel safer.

”I completely froze. I didn’t know what to ask or what to say,” Churchill said. “I think she sensed that right away and I just hear this little voice behind me say, ‘Did he have a gun? What did he look like?’ And just so calm going through all of the things that I’d been trained on and escaped my mind at that moment.”

Sukus said the initial struggle is part of the process and that she’s anything but stressed about retiring.

”I just go to sleep well at night knowing everything is in good hands and it’ll be the same way when I leave,” Sukus said.

Sukus said the Rock County 911 Communications Center is in the process of hiring her replacement. She is moving on to the private sector to work for General Motors Onstar to teach people about emergency response technology.

Sukus worked with the Beloit Police Department before the Rock County dispatch center opened.

