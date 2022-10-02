Up & down temperatures this week

Key Takeaways

Comfortable end to the weekend

Nearing the 70s by midweek

Big blast of cold to end the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’ve been enjoying some prime fall weather the past few days in southern Wisconsin, and more of it is on tap today. Skies will start out a bit cloudy this morning but will be mainly clear by the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s which is pretty seasonable for this time of year.

Copy and paste today’s forecast into Monday because more of the same is on the way. Winds will begin to shift out of the south on Tuesday, which will help warm our temperatures closer to the lower 70s.

The next few days will be great for getting any outdoor work done or getting some fall walks in. Make the most of the warm weather while it lasts! A potent cold front will sweep through the state Wednesday night, bringing a blast of cold air behind it.

High temperatures will drop from the low 70s on Wednesday, to the 50s on Thursday. Plus, the high temperature you see on the 7-day for Thursday will likely be reached close to midnight as temperatures will be dropping through the day! Overnight lows on both Thursday and Friday nights will be in the 30s (possibly low 30s) so gardeners will likely need to cover up their plants.

