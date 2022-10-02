Warm temperatures bring the community out for an early start to fall activities

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunny skies, wagon rides and apple spice bring families out of their homes and into the orchards. Apple orchards in Wisconsin are preparing for the heavier flow of traffic this weekend.

Liz Mierendorf said she brought her son out to Sutter Ridge Farm to enjoy the weather before the chilly temperatures hit.

“Its just so much more fun when you don’t have to bundle up. And you can kind of pretend its fall when it still feels like summer,” Mierendorf said.

Co-owner of Sutter Ridge Farm, Julie Sutter said the first weekend of October is perfect for families to do fall activities.

“Let’s face it--this is Wisconsin, and we definitely enjoy having a lovely weekend so yes, I anticipate a lot of families. Folks will be coming out to enjoy this lovely weather,” Sutter said.

Sutter’s Ridge Farm said this is prime time for apple picking and the start to decorating homes before the temperature drops.

“It is main apple season and pumpkins are starting up. It’s early--it’s very early. It’s early October but people want something for their stoop,” Sutter said.

Sutter said fall activities bring out people of all ages.

“It’s really about community and coming out and enjoying Wisconsin’s agriculture and spending a great day in the country,” Sutter said.

She said no matter where you go, there is something for everyone.

“There’s a lot of different orchards in our area and everyone is a little different--in some different ways so they are really great to visit and to find the one that is the right fit for you,” Sutter said.

