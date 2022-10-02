Wisconsin volunteers join Red Cross recovery after Hurricane Ian

By Gillian Rawling
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 30 Wisconsin volunteers went south to help aid with recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian, the American Red Cross announced Sunday.

They join the hundreds of disaster workers working across several states to aid people facing the destruction left behind after Ian, the Red Cross said.

Volunteers are responding to some of the hardest hit areas to deliver ready-to-eat meals and clean up supplies in the wreckage. Red Cross said more than 1,400 disaster workers have responded to Florida to administer aid and hundreds more went to Georgia and Virginia.

According to Red Cross officials, 11 of the volunteers are from southwest Wisconsin, and that more Wisconsin volunteers are expected to join the efforts in the weeks and months ahead.

The American Red Cross said those who want to help can by making a donation, giving blood and/or volunteering by visiting redcrossblood.org , redcross.org/volunteertoday , or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

