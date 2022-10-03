Beloit PD: No charges in death of 4-year-old struck by vehicle

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - No one will be facing charges in the death of a four-year-old child who was struck by a vehicle outside a Beloit sports complex. The Beloit Police Dept. made the announcement Monday morning in a statement that offered new details into what it described as “a truly horrific accident.”

BPD previously reported that the child had been walking outside the sports complex, in the 3300 block of Prairie Ave. and was hit by the vehicle shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. According to Monday’s update, the child had been wearing cleats at the time and slipped in the parking lot.

The driver of the vehicle involved did not see the child while backing up, investigators determined after speaking with several witnesses. The statement specifically noted that the death was not related to speeding or distracted driving.

The child’s family members will not be charged either, BOD added.

It continued by asking the community for its compassion for the family, the driver, the child’s teammates, and all of the first responders who fought to save the four-year-old’s life.

