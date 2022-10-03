Chippewa Co. Amber Alert canceled; Teen found safe

HOLCOMBE, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - The Amber Alert for a missing Chippewa Co. girl has been canceled after the 15-year-old was found safe.

While the teen was located, authorities did not find the 22-year-old man she was believed to be traveling with.

The alert for Kryssy King was issued Saturday after the Holcombe teen had not been seen since shortly before midnight the previous night.

At the time, the Chippewa Co. Sheriff’s Office indicated she may be with Trevor Blackburn, who is from out of state. When canceling the alert, the sheriff’s office noted that Blackburn had not been located, but gave no other information.

Trevor Blackburn (Chippewa Co. Sheriff's Office)

