Chippewa Co. Amber Alert canceled; Teen found safe

The suspect still has not been found
Amber Alert
Amber Alert(DOJ)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLCOMBE, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - The Amber Alert for a missing Chippewa Co. girl has been canceled after the 15-year-old was found safe.

While the teen was located, authorities did not find the 22-year-old man she was believed to be traveling with.

The alert for Kryssy King was issued Saturday after the Holcombe teen had not been seen since shortly before midnight the previous night.

At the time, the Chippewa Co. Sheriff’s Office indicated she may be with Trevor Blackburn, who is from out of state. When canceling the alert, the sheriff’s office noted that Blackburn had not been located, but gave no other information.

Trevor Blackburn
Trevor Blackburn(Chippewa Co. Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jeffery Copeland
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
Rare green puppy born in Alabama
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
Gas prices in Madison, Wisconsin, jumped more than 40 cents in the past week, according to new...
Madison gas prices soar
Felix Zhang, a Penn High School student, scored every point possible on an AP Calculus AB exam.
High school student becomes first ever to earn maximum score on AP calculus exam
9-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle in Janesville

Latest News

A local Red Cross mobile feeding unit was called up to aid Hurricane Ian victims in St. Johns...
Wisconsin volunteers join Red Cross recovery after Hurricane Ian
Packers logo
Packers beat Patriots 27-24 in overtime
Acceptance, inclusivity encouraged during Wisconsin-South Central Down syndrome ‘Awareness Walk’
Hundreds in Madison walk to end Alzheimer’s