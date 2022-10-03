Dane Co: at least one injured after beltline crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple emergency units are responding to the beltline after a crash that injured at least one person, Dane County Dispatch said.

Dispatch said Madison Fire, EMS and Madison Police Department were dispatched to the eastbound ramp at Park Street on the beltline after reports of a crash.

Officials were unable to say at the time how many vehicles were involved. While they were able to confirm one person was injured, they did not know if anyone else was hurt.

