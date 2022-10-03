Former Madison radio DJ sentenced for possession of child pornography

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A former Madison radio DJ will serve three years in prison for one charge of possession of child pornography as the other nine charges against him were dismissed Monday.

Matthew Jones pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography in Dane County court Monday according to court records. He will serve three years in prison, followed by three years of extended supervision.

The 42-year-old man had previously pleaded not guilty to 10 charges of possession of child pornography in June of 2021. The other nine charges were dismissed, but read in on Monday.

The Mount Horeb man, who went by Jackson Jones on air, had co-hosted Today’s Q106 Morning Show on the country music station.

He was arrested in mid-February of 2021 as the Mt. Horeb Police Department, along with other agencies, executed a search warrant at his home in the 100 block of Ridge Drive. Jones was later released on a $500 signature bond.

According to a criminal complaint, the Mt. Horeb Police Dept. launched an investigation in December after it received a tip about child pornography and an associated Tumblr account. After serving a subpoena to Charter Communications about the account, investigators were able to trace the account to two addresses.

The first address was in the 100 block of Ridge Drive, in the Village of Mt. Horeb, corresponding with Jones’ address, while the second address was in the 700 block of Rayovac Drive, which is the same block as the Mid-West Family of Companies building, which owns Q106.

In February, Tumblr Inc. delivered to Mt. Horeb Police Dept. over 1,200 images, nearly 50 conversations, and approximately 350 posts related to the account. Among the images was the one connected to the original tip and involved a nude, young girl in an explicit pose.

Agents from the Mt. Horeb Police Dept. and Wisconsin’s Department of Criminal Investigation confronted Jones about the allegations against him, focusing on messages and posts on Tumblr and an encrypted messaging service.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.