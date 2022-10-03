Get to know the Badgers new interim head coach: Jim Leonhard

Leonhard becomes the 31st head coach in Wisconsin football history.
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard watches...
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin traditionally wins games primarily because of its running game and defense. Now that Jonathan Taylor has moved on to the NFL, that would seem to put more pressure on the defense to carry the load as the Badgers’ offense adjusts to life without the two-time Doak Walker Award winner. The defense looks forward to that challenge. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After it was announced that the University of Wisconsin and Head Football Coach Paul Chyrst parted ways on Sunday, Defensive Coordinator Jim Leonhard was named interim head coach.

Badger fans know the name Jim Leonhard well. Leonhard was an All-American safety at Wisconsin and after he graduated he played for 10 seasons in the NFL. After he retired from the NFL Leonhard joined UW in 2016 as the secondary coach. Just a year later Leonhard was promoted to defensive coordinator under Paul Chryst, a position he has held up until now.

During his time as a student-athlete at Wisconsin Leonhard tallied 21 interceptions, tying Jamar Fletcher’s school record. He also broke the Big Ten record with 1,347 career punt return yards.

“I feel like I can take this opportunity and help this place grow,” Leonhard said. “That’s why I came back a number of years ago. It’s why I haven’t left.”

In Leonhard’s five seasons as defensive coordinator, UW has ranked among the nation’s top five in total defense and top 10 in scoring defense four times.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jeffery Copeland
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
Rare green puppy born in Alabama
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
Gas prices in Madison, Wisconsin, jumped more than 40 cents in the past week, according to new...
Madison gas prices soar
Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh announced Sunday that Jim Leonhard will be taking...
UW: Chryst out as Badgers head coach, Jim Leonhard will take over
Felix Zhang, a Penn High School student, scored every point possible on an AP Calculus AB exam.
High school student becomes first ever to earn maximum score on AP calculus exam

Latest News

Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh announced Sunday that Jim Leonhard will be taking...
UW: Chryst out as Badgers head coach, Jim Leonhard will take over
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema smiles after a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA...
Bielema returns to Camp Randall as Illinois visits Wisconsin
Wisconsin's Clay Cundiff catches a touchdown pass in front of Washington State's Travion Brown...
Badgers TE Cundiff out indefinitely after injuring left leg
ade Stover and Emeka Egbuka each caught two of C.J. Stroud’s five touchdown passes, Miyan...
No. 3 Buckeyes score early and often, bury Wisconsin 52-21