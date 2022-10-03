Get to know the Badgers new interim head coach: Jim Leonhard

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After it was announced that the University of Wisconsin and Head Football Coach Paul Chyrst parted ways on Sunday, Defensive Coordinator Jim Leonhard was named interim head coach.

“I feel like I can take this opportunity and help this place grow. That’s why I came back a number of years ago. It’s why I haven’t left.” - Jim Leonhard pic.twitter.com/UetzSHPiwV — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 3, 2022

Badger fans know the name Jim Leonhard well. Leonhard was an All-American safety at Wisconsin and after he graduated he played for 10 seasons in the NFL. After he retired from the NFL Leonhard joined UW in 2016 as the secondary coach. Just a year later Leonhard was promoted to defensive coordinator under Paul Chryst, a position he has held up until now.

During his time as a student-athlete at Wisconsin Leonhard tallied 21 interceptions, tying Jamar Fletcher’s school record. He also broke the Big Ten record with 1,347 career punt return yards.

“I feel like I can take this opportunity and help this place grow,” Leonhard said. “That’s why I came back a number of years ago. It’s why I haven’t left.”

In Leonhard’s five seasons as defensive coordinator, UW has ranked among the nation’s top five in total defense and top 10 in scoring defense four times.

