Man dies after car crashes into Town of Sun Prairie barn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 37-year-old man is dead after he crashed a car into a Town of Sun Prairie barn on Sunday night.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the man was driving northbound on Prospector Lane in the Town of Sun Prairie at a high speed when the crash happened.

Police say the car crossed State Highway 19 and onto private property around 9:30 p.m.

The driver, who was the only one in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Highway 19 between Prospector Lane and State Highway TT was closed for a little more than two hours after the crash.

No other injuries have been reported.

