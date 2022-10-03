Man dies after car crashes into Town of Sun Prairie barn

By Lauren Taillon
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 37-year-old man is dead after he crashed a car into a Town of Sun Prairie barn on Sunday night.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the man was driving northbound on Prospector Lane in the Town of Sun Prairie at a high speed when the crash happened.

Police say the car crossed State Highway 19 and onto private property around 9:30 p.m.

The driver, who was the only one in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Highway 19 between Prospector Lane and State Highway TT was closed for a little more than two hours after the crash.

No other injuries have been reported.

