Motorcycle rider dies in Sunday night Beltline crash

(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has died after a motorcycle collided with a guardrail while it was exiting off the beltline late Sunday evening.

According to the Madison Police Dept., the motorcycle was on the off-ramp leading to Park Street around 7:15 p.m. when it struck the rail. The vehicle ended up landing along the edge of a nearby pond.

The rider passed away after being taken to a local hospital.

No other vehicles were involved, the MPD report noted.

The individual’s name was not released.

