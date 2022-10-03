Motorcycle rider dies in Sunday night Beltline crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has died after a motorcycle collided with a guardrail while it was exiting off the beltline late Sunday evening.

According to the Madison Police Dept., the motorcycle was on the off-ramp leading to Park Street around 7:15 p.m. when it struck the rail. The vehicle ended up landing along the edge of a nearby pond.

The rider passed away after being taken to a local hospital.

No other vehicles were involved, the MPD report noted.

The individual’s name was not released.

