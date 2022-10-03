MPD: Group faces charges after 16-year-old revealed gun on State St.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old lifted their sweatshirt up Saturday night to reveal a gun in downtown Madison, resulting in police arresting the teen and referring charges for other individuals too.

Members of MPD’s Central District Community Policing Team were observing a large crowd of juveniles around 10:10 p.m. on the 500 block of State Street when they saw one of them pull up their hoodie. An officer saw the grip of a gun tucked into the teen’s waistband, according to an incident report.

A group of four, including the 16-year-old, went into the Buckeye Lot on the 200 block of Gorham Street and went inside of a vehicle. That’s when police were able to speak with the teen.

Police collected a 9mm semi-automatic Ruger pistol with a round in the chamber and an “obliterated serial number” off of the 16-year-old. They also found 1.7 grams of individually packaged crack cocaine. The teen faces the charges of carrying a concealed weapon and possessing with intent to deliver cocaine.

Police say the front passenger of the vehicle ran away and officers did not pursue the individual. MPD did note that they know this person from past encounters and the 20-year-old faces a charge of resisting arrest.

A 20-year-old occupant had 33 grams of THC on him, police alleged, and he was taken to the Dane County Jail. He faces a charge of possession of THC.

Police said another passenger in the vehicle was detained and released with no charges filed.

This is an active investigation and MPD said that anyone with information on this case should call the department at 608-255-2345. People can also submit a tip anonymously to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 and online. p3tips.com

