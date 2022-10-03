MPD: Suspect jumped on car and banged on windshield

By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department arrested a man Sunday night after they say he jumped on a car, banged on its windshield and actively resisted arrest.

According to MPD, the victim was driving on South Gammon Road and Gammon Lane at 11:15 p.m. when two men were standing in the road. One man left when the victim stopped. The other man approached the car, according to MPD.

The suspect proceeded to jump on the hood of the car and bang on the windshield, MPD says.

MPD arrived at the scene and approached the suspect. The 33-year-old man actively resisted officers’ attempts to arrest him.

The man was taken to the Dane County Jail for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, officials said.

