One arrested in deadly Friday night crash in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver of the one of the vehicles involved in a deadly crash in Madison on Friday night has been arrested in connection with the wreck.

According to an update from the Madison Police Dept., the 60-year-old driver is accused of operating while intoxicated. The MPD statement, however, did note that the investigation is still “very active and ongoing,” and the charges may change at a later time.

In its initial report, MPD stated its officers and Dane Co. Sheriff’s deputies were called shortly after 8 p.m. on reports of a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of eastbound U.S. Hwy. 12 and Co. Hwy. AB. A 42-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the individual who has since been arrested suffered life-threatening injuries.

Few details about how the collision occurred have been released. Madison Police Traffic Specialists and Wisconsin State Patrol are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information about it is asked to call the Madison Police Dept. at 608-255-2345.

