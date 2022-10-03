Police investigate Kia model stolen from downtown Madison

Hyundai, Kia
Hyundai, Kia(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday marked the latest theft in a string of stolen Kias and Hyundais, the Madison Police Department noted.

MPD stated in an incident report that its officers arrived around 2:35 a.m. to the 900 block of East Mifflin Street to investigate a car theft.

The victim told officers that their silver Kia Optima was parked there the day before while they went to a soccer game. When the person returned, the car was gone.

Anyone who has information about this stolen car should call MPD at 608-255-2345. They can also remain anonymous by calling Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online.

