Wisconsin Dells Silver Alert canceled for 77-year-old man

By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert has been canceled after a 77-year-old man who has not been seen since late Sunday evening was located.

In an update, the Wisconsin Dells Police Dept. reported he was located and is safe.

According to the alert, the man had last been seen around 7 p.m. along Bowman Road, in the Columbia Co. portion of Wisconsin Dells.

Authorities issued the Silver Alert late Monday morning and announced he had been found about an hour later.

