Sunny & Mild Through Mid-Week

Key Takeaways

Mild Temperatures For Now

Midweek Rain Chances

Late Week Freeze Possible

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -In true fall fashion, this week will have some large temperature swings from start to finish reminding us of how October can really be in Wisconsin. Enjoy the next couple of days as it doesn’t get much nicer than what is in the forecast. The end of the week will bring the coldest air of the season with a killing freeze likely as we head into the weekend with a First Alert Day issued for Friday.

Clear skies tonight with seasonable temperatures into the lower to middle 40s. Winds will be light out of the south. Tuesday looks downright beautiful with sunny skies and highs back to the lower 70s. Winds will be light out of the south and west. A few more clouds expected Tuesday night with lows into the middle 40s.

Changes start to arrive on Wednesday with increasing clouds during the morning hours. Isolated showers will be possible by the afternoon and evening. Highs will still be mild and around 70 degrees. Isolated showers continue Wednesday night and Thursday with highs dropping back to the 60s.

The bigger story will be the dramatic temperature drop by Friday where a First Alert Day is in place. Highs will only make it to the upper 40s with temperatures Friday night around 30 degrees. This will result in widespread frost and freezing conditions into Saturday morning.

The weekend will be chilly with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs go from the 50s on Saturday into the 60s on Sunday. Another disturbance will arrive early next week with some spotty shower chances on Monday and Tuesday.

