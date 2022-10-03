Sunny & Mild Through Mid-Week

Highs will be near 70 over the next several days
October Stats
October Stats(WMTV Made)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Key Takeaways

  • Mild Temperatures For Now
  • Midweek Rain Chances
  • Late Week Freeze Possible

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -In true fall fashion, this week will have some large temperature swings from start to finish reminding us of how October can really be in Wisconsin. Enjoy the next couple of days as it doesn’t get much nicer than what is in the forecast. The end of the week will bring the coldest air of the season with a killing freeze likely as we head into the weekend with a First Alert Day issued for Friday.

Clear skies tonight with seasonable temperatures into the lower to middle 40s. Winds will be light out of the south. Tuesday looks downright beautiful with sunny skies and highs back to the lower 70s. Winds will be light out of the south and west. A few more clouds expected Tuesday night with lows into the middle 40s.

Changes start to arrive on Wednesday with increasing clouds during the morning hours. Isolated showers will be possible by the afternoon and evening. Highs will still be mild and around 70 degrees. Isolated showers continue Wednesday night and Thursday with highs dropping back to the 60s.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar

The bigger story will be the dramatic temperature drop by Friday where a First Alert Day is in place. Highs will only make it to the upper 40s with temperatures Friday night around 30 degrees. This will result in widespread frost and freezing conditions into Saturday morning.

The weekend will be chilly with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs go from the 50s on Saturday into the 60s on Sunday. Another disturbance will arrive early next week with some spotty shower chances on Monday and Tuesday.

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jeffery Copeland
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh announced Sunday that Jim Leonhard will be taking...
UW: Chryst out as Badgers head coach, Jim Leonhard will take over
Rare green puppy born in Alabama
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
Gas prices in Madison, Wisconsin, jumped more than 40 cents in the past week, according to new...
Madison gas prices soar
Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.
Oreo announces launch of new flavor for the holidays

Latest News

Extended Forecast
Sunny & Mild Today
Extended Forecast
Sunny & Mild Today
A big drop in temperatures from Wednesday to Thursday.
Get ready for a wild week of temperatures
A strong cold front will bring chilly temperatures.
Up & down temperatures this week