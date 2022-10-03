Sunny & Mild Today

Key Takeaways

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunshine and mild temperatures will continue across the region over the next couple days. High pressure is centered just to the east of here and it will keep weather conditions quiet.

Temperatures will be warmer through the middle of the week, with many of us seeing highs reach the low 70s. A cold front will sweep through the state Wednesday night, bringing cooler air behind it.

That cold front could spark bring a few showers to the region Wednesday night into Thursday, but the main impact we’ll see is the change in temperatures.

The high temperature you see on the 7-day for Thursday will likely be reached close to midnight as temperatures will be dropping through the day! We’ll probably spend most of Thursday in the low 50s, with highs expected in the upper 40s on Friday! Overnight lows look to drop to the 30s once again so we’ll likely see some more frost to end the workweek.

