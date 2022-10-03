West side Madison residence burglarized, multiple items reported stolen

Multiple items were allegedly stolen from a Madison residence that was broken into last Friday,...
Multiple items were allegedly stolen from a Madison residence that was broken into last Friday, according to the Madison Police Department.(Source: Associated Press)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple items were allegedly stolen from a Madison residence that was broken into last Friday, according to the Madison Police Department.

MPD officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Pine Ridge Trail at around 1 p.m. after the resident reported a missing screen window, officials said.

According to MPD, the victim claimed several items were stolen and that the break-in likely occurred between noon and 1 p.m. on Friday.

The investigation is ongoing. MPD encourages anyone with information on the burglary to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jeffery Copeland
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh announced Sunday that Jim Leonhard will be taking...
UW: Chryst out as Badgers head coach, Jim Leonhard will take over
Rare green puppy born in Alabama
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
Gas prices in Madison, Wisconsin, jumped more than 40 cents in the past week, according to new...
Madison gas prices soar
Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.
Oreo announces launch of new flavor for the holidays

Latest News

Wisconsin parade suspect delays jury picks with disruptions
Wisconsin parade suspect delays jury picks with disruptions
Hyundai, Kia
Police investigate Kia model stolen from downtown Madison
After months of planning, designers and volunteers began renovations at Common Threads Family...
Renovations begin for free Design for a Difference makeover at Madison nonprofit
The Madison Police Department arrested a man Sunday night after they say he jumped on a car,...
MPD: Suspect jumped on car and banged on windshield