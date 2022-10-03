West side Madison residence burglarized, multiple items reported stolen

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple items were allegedly stolen from a Madison residence that was broken into last Friday, according to the Madison Police Department.

MPD officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Pine Ridge Trail at around 1 p.m. after the resident reported a missing screen window, officials said.

According to MPD, the victim claimed several items were stolen and that the break-in likely occurred between noon and 1 p.m. on Friday.

The investigation is ongoing. MPD encourages anyone with information on the burglary to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at p3tips.com.

