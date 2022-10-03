Wisconsin DOA secretary-designee tours Downtown Beaver Dam

The Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld toured...
The Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld toured Downtown Beaver Dam on Monday to visit small businesses impacted by the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program.(City of Beaver Dam)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld toured Downtown Beaver Dam on Monday to visit small businesses impacted by the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program.

The tour highlighted Governor Tony Evers’ $4.7 million investment in small businesses in the City of Beaver Dam.

“Developing local entrepreneurs is not only positive for new and existing business owners but also for the community as it builds tax base, local innovation and community identity,” Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen said.

Blumenfeld, Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen and Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tracy Propst met with business owners who each received $10,000 Main Street Bounceback Grants.

“Pandemic relief investments from Governor Evers have been essential in helping small businesses continue to thrive,” Blumenfeld said.

Evers announced the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program in the spring of 2021 to support existing businesses and promote new businesses. Over $1 billion in total investments supporting small businesses statewide have been in made, according to the DOA

“The Main Street Bounceback grants have really helped the entrepreneurs in our community either take the leap into business or took a little pressure off during a tough time to expand,” Propst said.

