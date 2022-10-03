World dairy expo kicks off Sunday, big crowds expected

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The world dairy expo began Sunday and people are filling the Alliant Energy Center in Madison with thousands of animals already registered.

This year, the dairy expo has a few changes— for example, the event will end a day earlier than it usually does.

Organizers also say they expect more people to attend than last year and that numbers could reach pre-pandemic levels. They say that’s largely because of international travelers coming back to Madison.

