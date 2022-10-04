The CurderBurger is coming back next week - but for a limited time

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The CurderBurger.

It started as an April Fools’ Day joke. Then, it became a reality – but just for a single day, which quickly became a few hours as Culver’s everywhere sold out quickly.

Now, starting next Wednesday, Culver’s customers can begin lining up again to get the specialty burger. The restaurant chain describes it as a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a blend of yellow and white cheddar Cheese Curds that have been lumped together and breaded.

They will be available from Oct. 12 through Oct. 31.

Members of the NBC15 Morning Show got to taste test the delicacy the first time around, with NBC15′s Tim Elliott describing it as “transformative.” A quick check of Twitter, too, shows he’s ready for the burger’s comeback.

OFFICIAL from @culvers:



The CURDERBURGER is BACK!🤤



What started as an April Fool's joke became a reality last year...but just for one day. Now, the curd patty burger is back from Oct. 12 through the 31st!🍔 pic.twitter.com/U5PtMop9XL — Tim Elliott NBC15 (@TheTimReport) October 4, 2022

Culver’s originally tweeted about a CurderBurger on April 1 last year and people wanted one so badly, the company started making them and released them on Oct. 14, which is, of course, National Cheese Curd Day.

Now, you’ll be able to celebrate the holiday (and, even, Halloween) with one.

