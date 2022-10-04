Final F-16 for 115th Fighter Wing to take off from Truax Field

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The final F-16 of the 115th Fighter wing will depart Truax Field on Wednesday as the unit continues preparing for the next generation of fighters to arrive.

The 115th Fighter Wing Commander Col. Bart Van Roo, 115th Fighter Wing Command Chief Master Sgt. Brian Carroll and Deputy Adjutant General for Air, Brig. Gen. David May will come together at 10 a.m. Wednesday for a ceremony before takeoff.

Carroll was the crew chief that caught the F-16 in its first arrival at Truax Field in 1993, the unit noted in a Facebook post last month. He was then a dedicated crew chief for aircraft 87-260 for nearly 19 years.

Officials said goodbye to the first F-16 ever stationed at Truax Field in October of 2021 and members of the 115th Fighter Wing returned home after their final deployment in January.

The 115th Fighter Wing explained Tuesday that a small group of F-16s from other units will temporarily be at Truax Field to work on homeland defense training as the transition occurs.

The unit expects the first F-35s to arrive in the spring of 2023. Construction and training of base personnel will continue in the meantime.

Some community members and local politicians have rallied against the transition since it was first announced, claiming the F-35s will harm the environment and cause physical and psychological harm to the people who live in Dane Co.

