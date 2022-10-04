Final F-16 for 115th Fighter Wing to take off from Truax Field

The first F-16 fighter stationed at Truax Field departs as the base makes way for next...
The first F-16 fighter stationed at Truax Field departs as the base makes way for next generation planes.(115th Fighter Wing via Facebook)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The final F-16 of the 115th Fighter wing will depart Truax Field on Wednesday as the unit continues preparing for the next generation of fighters to arrive.

The 115th Fighter Wing Commander Col. Bart Van Roo, 115th Fighter Wing Command Chief Master Sgt. Brian Carroll and Deputy Adjutant General for Air, Brig. Gen. David May will come together at 10 a.m. Wednesday for a ceremony before takeoff.

Carroll was the crew chief that caught the F-16 in its first arrival at Truax Field in 1993, the unit noted in a Facebook post last month. He was then a dedicated crew chief for aircraft 87-260 for nearly 19 years.

Officials said goodbye to the first F-16 ever stationed at Truax Field in October of 2021 and members of the 115th Fighter Wing returned home after their final deployment in January.

The 115th Fighter Wing explained Tuesday that a small group of F-16s from other units will temporarily be at Truax Field to work on homeland defense training as the transition occurs.

The unit expects the first F-35s to arrive in the spring of 2023. Construction and training of base personnel will continue in the meantime.

Some community members and local politicians have rallied against the transition since it was first announced, claiming the F-35s will harm the environment and cause physical and psychological harm to the people who live in Dane Co.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jeffery Copeland
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh announced Sunday that Jim Leonhard will be taking...
UW: Chryst out as Badgers head coach, Jim Leonhard will take over
Kevin Pope died at the age of 44 in August, 2021
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club
Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.
Oreo announces launch of new flavor for the holidays
9-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle in Janesville

Latest News

Wisconsin on the agenda during DOJ election safety meeting
Madison Police Department officers responded to a stranger sexual assault early Sunday morning...
MPD: Suspect enters unlocked apartment window before sexually assaulting victim
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA...
Leipold happy at No. 19 Kansas despite links to Wisconsin
Robocall
Wisconsin DOJ teams up with FCC officials on robocall investigations