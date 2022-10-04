Former Monona market added to National Register of Historical Places

By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A one-time supermarket in Monona that is famous for its distinctive arched roof was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Historical Society marked the addition of the former Kohl’s Food Store to the nationwide list, describing its design as “an excellent representative of mid-century Contemporary architecture.”

The design was mirrored by other Kohl’s Food Stores in the 1950s and 1960s, the historical society noted, and remains one of the best existing examples in Wisconsin.

The supermarket closed in 1985, two years after the Kohl family sold the chain to A&P. The building, which sits in the 4200 block of Monona Dr., has since been purchased by Habitat for Humanity of Dane Co. It now houses one of the organization’s Habitat ReStores.

Beyond its recognizable glue-laminated arch design, the historical society also highlighted the structure’s asymmetrical façade; prominent, overhanging eave; and open interior floorplan. The building had been designed by Milwaukee-based Rasche, Schroeder, Spransy & Associates.

The WHS has more information about the former Kohl’s Food Stores here.

