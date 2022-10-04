Good reads go great with a cup of joe: Local bookstore & coffee shop pairings

By Leigh Mills
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the weather changes, it’s the perfect opportunity to curl up with a good book — and maybe a nice, warm cup of coffee.

The month of October celebrates both coffee and books in Wisconsin — October 1 marked National Coffee Day and coming up on October 13–16 is the Wisconsin Book Festival. In honor of both events, BRAVA Magazine Editorial Director Shayna Mace rounded up some great local places to enjoy a captivating read and some delicious, locally brewed coffee.

The pairings include:

  • Kismet Books and N+1 Café in Verona
  • Leopold’s Books Bar Caffé and Bandit Tacos & Coffee
  • Mystery to Me and Indie Coffee
  • A Room of One’s Own and Mercies Coffee

And some honorable mentions Mace said are worth the trip alone for the books and the shop: Arcadia Books in Spring Green, and Itty Bitty Bookshop in Stoughton.

To view the full articles about great coffee shops and local book stores in the Madison area, check out the Sept./Oct. issue of BRAVA Magazine, in print or online.

