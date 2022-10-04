Hy-Vee pulls eight cheese products due to potential listeria contamination
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hy-Vee is recalling eight products that include cheese after they may have been contaminated with listeria, the grocery store chain announced Monday.
Old Europe Cheese, Inc. notified Hy-Vee that some cheese products manufactured by Saputo Cheese USA’s distribution are potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
No illnesses have been reported to Hy-Vee.
The following products are being recalled at Hy-Vee grocery stores due to the outbreak:
- Cranberry Brie Torte (Brie Hostess)
- Apricot Brie Torte (Brie Hostess)
- Triple Crème Brie, Montamore Cheddar Aged Gouda Cheese Board
- Sparkling Fruit and Cheese Board
- La Bonne Vie Domestic Double Crème Brie (cut & wrapped)
- La Bonne Vie French Double Crème Brie (cut and wrapped)
- Bon Appetite Gift Basket
- Deluxe Delights Gift Basket
The “Best Buy” expiration ranges for the recalled cheeses is from Sept. 28 to Dec. 14.
Customers who purchased a recalled product should throw it away or return it to Hy-Vee for a full refund.
Hy-Vee encourages customers with questions to call Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives at 1-800-772-4098.
