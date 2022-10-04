Hy-Vee pulls eight cheese products due to potential listeria contamination

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hy-Vee is recalling eight products that include cheese after they may have been contaminated with listeria, the grocery store chain announced Monday.

Old Europe Cheese, Inc. notified Hy-Vee that some cheese products manufactured by Saputo Cheese USA’s distribution are potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

No illnesses have been reported to Hy-Vee.

The following products are being recalled at Hy-Vee grocery stores due to the outbreak:

Cranberry Brie Torte (Brie Hostess)

Apricot Brie Torte (Brie Hostess)

Triple Crème Brie, Montamore Cheddar Aged Gouda Cheese Board

Sparkling Fruit and Cheese Board

La Bonne Vie Domestic Double Crème Brie (cut & wrapped)

La Bonne Vie French Double Crème Brie (cut and wrapped)

Bon Appetite Gift Basket

Deluxe Delights Gift Basket

The “Best Buy” expiration ranges for the recalled cheeses is from Sept. 28 to Dec. 14.

Customers who purchased a recalled product should throw it away or return it to Hy-Vee for a full refund.

Hy-Vee encourages customers with questions to call Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives at 1-800-772-4098.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.