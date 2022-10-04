Hy-Vee pulls eight cheese products due to potential listeria contamination

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hy-Vee is recalling eight products that include cheese after they may have been contaminated with listeria, the grocery store chain announced Monday.

Old Europe Cheese, Inc. notified Hy-Vee that some cheese products manufactured by Saputo Cheese USA’s distribution are potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

No illnesses have been reported to Hy-Vee.

The following products are being recalled at Hy-Vee grocery stores due to the outbreak:

  • Cranberry Brie Torte (Brie Hostess)
  • Apricot Brie Torte (Brie Hostess)
  • Triple Crème Brie, Montamore Cheddar Aged Gouda Cheese Board
  • Sparkling Fruit and Cheese Board
  • La Bonne Vie Domestic Double Crème Brie (cut & wrapped)
  • La Bonne Vie French Double Crème Brie (cut and wrapped)
  • Bon Appetite Gift Basket
  • Deluxe Delights Gift Basket

The “Best Buy” expiration ranges for the recalled cheeses is from Sept. 28 to Dec. 14.

Customers who purchased a recalled product should throw it away or return it to Hy-Vee for a full refund.

Hy-Vee encourages customers with questions to call Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives at 1-800-772-4098.

