Madison Beltline isn’t the Indy 500, MPD reminds drivers

The Madison Police Dept. show off a radar reading that shows a vehicle was clocked doing 131...
The Madison Police Dept. show off a radar reading that shows a vehicle was clocked doing 131 mph on the Beltline.(MPD via Facebook)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is reminding drivers the highway cutting through the city is called the Beltline, not the Brickyard.

In a Facebook post, MPD showed off a trio of the fastest speeds recorded on the Beltline recently. All three examples in MPD’s post reflected speeds over 100 mph with the fastest driver caught going 131 mph, more than double the posted limit.

The pictures were accompanied by a simple message, “(t)his isn’t the Indy 500. SLOW DOWN.”

While this year’s Indy winner Marcus Ericsson took home a seven-digit purse and 109 championship points, the police department points out that anyone caught driving as fast as the ones in its example will end up paying nearly $1,000 and pick up six points on his driver’s license.

In some cases, the penalties could be even stiffer.

Here are some of our recent "winners," we've had on traffic stops on the Beltline. Their prizes? Nearly $1000.00 in...

Posted by Madison Police Department on Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jeffery Copeland
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh announced Sunday that Jim Leonhard will be taking...
UW: Chryst out as Badgers head coach, Jim Leonhard will take over
Kevin Pope died at the age of 44 in August, 2021
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club
Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.
Oreo announces launch of new flavor for the holidays
9-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle in Janesville

Latest News

A Powerball ticket sold at a Kwik Trip in Mauston won $1 million on Saturday, October 1, the...
Powerball ticket sold in Juneau Co. wins $1 million
The benefit will be on Saturday, October 29, 2022.
Support Agrace Hospice Care at 20th annual ‘Sips and Sounds’
MPD: Man arrested at Madison park found with his pants down and screaming
Shannon Kinet makes organic juice for her company "These Days Juice Co."
Middleton woman organizing donation drive to help out her hometown of Ft. Myers