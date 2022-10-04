Madison Beltline isn’t the Indy 500, MPD reminds drivers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is reminding drivers the highway cutting through the city is called the Beltline, not the Brickyard.

In a Facebook post, MPD showed off a trio of the fastest speeds recorded on the Beltline recently. All three examples in MPD’s post reflected speeds over 100 mph with the fastest driver caught going 131 mph, more than double the posted limit.

The pictures were accompanied by a simple message, “(t)his isn’t the Indy 500. SLOW DOWN.”

While this year’s Indy winner Marcus Ericsson took home a seven-digit purse and 109 championship points, the police department points out that anyone caught driving as fast as the ones in its example will end up paying nearly $1,000 and pick up six points on his driver’s license.

In some cases, the penalties could be even stiffer.

Here are some of our recent "winners," we've had on traffic stops on the Beltline. Their prizes? Nearly $1000.00 in...

